October 25 School Holiday or not?

As India enters the weekend following a week of Diwali festivities and heavy rains in many areas, a lot of parents and students are curious if schools will be open or shut on Saturday, October 25, 2025. Below is the comprehensive state-by-state update on the school timing on Saturday.

School Holiday in Most Northern States

The majority of schools in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Delhi-NCR shall be closed on October 25, as the festive holidays persist.

Schools in Bihar shall remain closed until Chhath Puja, from October 25 to October 28. The Diwali holidays have been extended by the Bihar Education Department so that families can participate in the Chhath Puja ceremony. Schools will reopen on October 30, 2025.

In Uttar Pradesh, a majority of schools reopened for a day on October 24, but a few private schools have announced yet another day off today (October 25) in continuation of the Diwali vacation and to celebrate Chhath Puja.

Schools reopened in Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida on Friday, October 24, following the Diwali vacations. Some schools in Noida are closed today and will reopen on Monday, October 28.

Jharkhand schools too will be closed until October 28, because of the continuous Chhath Puja celebrations.

Schools Open in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka

Unlike northern states, schools in several southern states — Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka — will be open on October 25 (Saturday).

The governments of these states have ordered some schools to hold working sessions to compensate for the rain holidays early this week.

The Tamil Nadu Department of Education has confirmed that schools in over 15 districts will operate on Saturday to make up for closures on October 21 and 22 due to heavy rain.

Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh too saw widespread rain on October 24, but most schools have decided to run today in order to make up for lost schooling time.

Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir Still Have Long Break

Rajasthan and the Jammu division of Jammu & Kashmir schools are still following long holiday timetables.

Schools in Rajasthan will continue to be closed till October 24, with classes starting from October 27.

In the Jammu division, schools are closed between October 19 and November 2, the longest of all the divisions, with classes likely to resume on November 3, 2025.

Chhath Puja 2025: Holiday Timetable

Chhath Puja is one of the big festivals in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand, and the festivities will go on for four days:

October 25: Nahay-Khaay (Purification and preparation)

October 26: Kharna (Evening fast and offerings)

October 27: Sandhya Arghya (Prayers to the setting sun)

October 28: Usha Arghya (Prayers to the rising sun)

Schools in these areas are likely to be shut for the whole length of the festival.

Parents Asked to Look into Official School WhatsApp Groups

As some of the states are facing rain-related uncertainties, most schools are sending last-minute notifications via official WhatsApp class groups. Parents are requested to remain active on these groups for updates regarding reopening dates or an abrupt holiday extension.

Also read: October 25 to 28 School Holidays; Here's why!