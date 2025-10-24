October 25 to 28 School Holidays; Here's why!

As the festive season continues in October 2025, students across India eagerly await school holidays. Following the conclusion of Diwali, the focus now shifts to Chhath Puja, a significant festival dedicated to Surya Dev (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. Schools in several states have announced closures to allow students and teachers to participate in the celebrations.

State-Wise School Holidays for Chhath Puja 2025

Bihar: The Bihar Education Department announced that all schools will be closed until October 29, 2025, to suit the festive activities. Classes will resume on October 30, 2025. The festival time will enable families to enjoy the rituals and festivities of Chhath Puja to the fullest.

Uttar Pradesh: Although an official notification is yet to come, schools in various districts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to remain shut between October 25 and 28, 2025. Chhath Puja holds special importance in Purvanchal, where people celebrate with sincerity on riverbanks. Schools in other parts of Uttar Pradesh can stay open as usual.

West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared a two-day holiday for school students during Chhath Puja in the state so that students can participate in the traditional rituals and family festivities.

Other States: Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Bihar schools will celebrate Chhath Puja holidays. But Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Mumbai schools will be functioning. In Delhi, special cleanliness and security arrangements have been made at the ghats where thousands of devotees assemble for performing the rituals.

Chhath Puja 2025 Schedule

The festival will be celebrated from October 25 to October 28, 2025, with the following important rituals:

October 25: Nahay-Khay (day of cleansing and preparation)

October 26: Kharna (fasting and prayers in the evening)

October 27: Sandhya Arghya (proffering prayers to the westering sun)

October 28: Usha Arghya (morning prayer to the east rising sun)

Throughout this duration, families congregate at ghats and riversides to perform rituals, seek blessings, and celebrate the festival. School holidays during these days enable students to participate fully in the religious and cultural festivities of Chhath Puja.

Also read: Tamil Nadu School Working Day on October 25: Compensation for Holidays