Tamil Nadu School Working Day on October 25: Compensation for Holidays

In a recent development, the Department of School Education in Tamil Nadu has declared that schools in over 15 districts will operate on Saturday, October 25. This decision aims to compensate for the school holidays that were declared earlier due to the Deepavali celebrations and heavy rainfall.

Compensating for Lost Days

The state government had previously announced that October 25 would be a working day to make up for the school closures on October 21 and 22. These closures were necessitated by the festival and the heavy rain forecast, which posed a risk to the safety of students.

Schools to Function in Over 15 Districts

As per the latest announcement, schools in more than 15 districts across Tamil Nadu will function on October 25. This move is expected to help students catch up on lost time and ensure that the academic calendar remains on track.

Government's Efforts to Minimize Disruption

The government's decision to declare October 25 as a working day reflects its commitment to minimizing disruption to the academic schedule. By utilizing the Saturdays to make up for lost days, the authorities aim to ensure that students do not fall behind in their studies.

Impact on Students and Parents

While the decision may require students to attend school on a Saturday, it is expected to benefit them in the long run. Parents can rest assured that the academic year will proceed as planned, and their children will not have to face undue stress or pressure to catch up on missed classes.

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