October 22 School Holiday or not?

As the Diwali 2025 celebrations wrap up, many parents and students are wondering whether schools have any holiday on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. While Diwali itself was celebrated on October 20, some states extended school holidays to October 21, giving children an extra day off for festive celebrations. But in most states tomorrow is a regular working day.

Schools Open in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

After the Diwali break, schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to reopen on October 22. Students in these states should attend school as usual.

States Where Schools Will Be Closed

A few states have observed extended holidays after Diwali and will keep schools closed on October 22. These states include:

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Maharashtra (some districts)

In these regions, the holiday is being observed as part of the post-Diwali celebrations, allowing students to enjoy a longer festive break.

Schools Open in Most Other States

In most other states across India, schools will operate normally on October 22. Students in states such as Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh should expect regular school schedules.

Summary

Schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are open after Diwali and resume normal classes on October 22.

Some states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and certain districts in Maharashtra continue to have school holidays on October 22.

In most parts of India, schools run as usual, and students should attend classes on this date.

Parents and students are advised to check their local school notices for any updates or changes to the schedule.

Also read: Hyderabad Weather Today, October 21: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Predicted