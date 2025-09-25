October 2025 Holidays List in Bihar: Full List of School Holidays
As the festive season approaches, schools across Bihar are set to observe a series of holidays in October 2025. The state government’s academic calendar for 2025–26 outlines these closures, ensuring students, parents, and teachers can plan in advance. From Dussehra to Chhath Puja, the month is packed with major festivals and cultural celebrations.
Bihar School Holidays in October 2025
Here is the complete list of holidays students can look forward to:
October 1, 2025 – Mahanavmi
October 2, 2025 – Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra
October 7, 2025 – Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
October 18, 2025 – Dhanteras
October 20–21, 2025 – Diwali
October 23, 2025 – Bhai Dooj
October 27–28, 2025 – Chhath Puja