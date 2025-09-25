October 2025 Holidays List in Bihar: Full List of School Holidays

As the festive season approaches, schools across Bihar are set to observe a series of holidays in October 2025. The state government’s academic calendar for 2025–26 outlines these closures, ensuring students, parents, and teachers can plan in advance. From Dussehra to Chhath Puja, the month is packed with major festivals and cultural celebrations.

Bihar School Holidays in October 2025

Here is the complete list of holidays students can look forward to:

October 1, 2025 – Mahanavmi

October 2, 2025 – Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra

October 7, 2025 – Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

October 18, 2025 – Dhanteras

October 20–21, 2025 – Diwali

October 23, 2025 – Bhai Dooj

October 27–28, 2025 – Chhath Puja