IBPS PO Prelims 2025 Result OUT Now? Check Expected Cut Off and Key Details

The results of the IBPS Probationary Officer (PO) 2025 Preliminary examination are expected to be announced soon on the official website ibps.in. The preliminary tests were conducted on August 23 and 24, 2025, and candidates across the country are eagerly waiting for their scores.

The result will decide who qualifies for the next stage, the IBPS PO Main exam, which is scheduled to be held on October 12, 2025. Candidates who meet the cut off in the prelims will be shortlisted for the main examination.

While the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has not confirmed the exact release date or time, it is expected that the results could be published any day now. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official website to avoid missing the update.

Once the link is activated, candidates will need their registration number or roll number and their password or date of birth to access their scorecard. It is important to download and keep a printed copy of the result for future reference, especially for appearing in the main exam and subsequent interview rounds.

Steps to Download IBPS PO Prelims Result