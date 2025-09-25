AP DSC 2025: Appointment Letters Distribution Begins Today, September 25

Amaravati is set to host the appointment letter distribution ceremony for 15,941 candidates who successfully cleared the AP DSC 2025 selection process. All arrangements have been made at the designated centers to ensure a smooth and orderly event. Candidates are advised to carry all required documents and follow instructions provided by the authorities.

The AP DSC 2025 written examination, held in April 2025, saw over 5.3 lakh applicants vying for teaching positions across Andhra Pradesh. Following the evaluation and merit-based selection process, a total of 15,941 candidates have been shortlisted for appointment. The process, which included written tests and merit assessments, aimed to maintain transparency and fairness.

Officials have clarified that detailed instructions regarding joining formalities will be provided along with the appointment letters. Selected candidates are urged to complete all formalities promptly to secure their teaching positions.