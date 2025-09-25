Rajasthan School Holidays October 2025: Complete List and Dates

October 2025 in Rajasthan is crowded with both cultural and national holidays, providing students with the perfect opportunity to celebrate festivals, enjoy time with family, and take a brief respite from school. This month provides key events like Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Vijayadashami (Dussehra), Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. Parents and teachers may also use the holidays to organize family outings, tours, or festival celebrations.

Here is the list of Rajasthan state school holidays in October 2025:

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti – Thursday, October 2, 2025

Commemorates the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation. Schools are closed since students and teachers celebrate his philosophy of truth and non-violence, with prayer meetings, cultural activities, and cleanliness drives organized in communities.

Vijayadashami (Dussehra) – Thursday, October 2, 2025

Marks the triumph of good over evil, represented by Lord Rama routing Ravana. Students celebrate the holiday to enjoy traditional festivities, such as the burning of Ravana effigies, with family celebrations.

Diwali – Monday, October 20, 2025

Also referred to as the festival of lights, Diwali is the favorite holiday in Rajasthan. Families ornament their homes, conduct the Lakshmi Puja, and rejoice with sweets, gifts, and fireworks. Students eagerly wait for this festive holiday season for happiness and camaraderie.

Govardhan Puja – Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Seen a day after Diwali, this festival celebrates Lord Krishna holding up Govardhan Hill to save the villagers. Schools continue to be closed, allowing students to engage in rituals, cook traditional foods, and celebrate with families.

Bhai Dooj – Thursday, October 23, 2025

Celebrates the brother-sister relationship. Sisters pray for long life and prosperity for their brothers, and brothers offer gifts in return. This festival promotes sibling love and family bonding.

October 2025 in Rajasthan is a blend of national and festive holidays, enabling students to have a fun respite from studies by participating in traditions and family events. These holidays balance perfectly cultural involvement, festive fervor, and rest.

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