October 20 School Holiday for Diwali!

With Diwali 2025 on the horizon, schools in India are making preparations to provide children with a festive holiday. This year, the central Diwali day lands on Monday, October 20, 2025, and the majority of schools throughout the nation have announced a holiday so students and families can enjoy the festival of lights.

Diwali School Holidays: General Overview

The Diwali festival usually consists of the following important days over a period of five days:

Dhanteras – October 18, 2025 (Saturday)

Chhoti Diwali (Narak Chaturdashi) – October 19, 2025 (Sunday)

Diwali – October 20, 2025 (Monday)

Govardhan Puja – October 21, 2025 (Tuesday)

Bhai Dooj – October 23, 2025 (Thursday)

The majority of CBSE, ICSE, and state board schools observe this holiday schedule, providing children with a long break during the festive season.

States Declaring October 20 Holiday

Some states have officially announced October 20, 2025, as a school holiday for Diwali:

Rajasthan – Schools remain closed for Diwali festivities.

Bihar – Schools are closed to celebrate the principal Diwali festival.

Uttar Pradesh – Students have a holiday on October 20 for Diwali.

Delhi-NCR – Schools have a holiday for Diwali and connected festivals.

West Bengal – Diwali and Kali Puja are celebrated, thus giving students the day off.

Andhra Pradesh – Schools close on the principal Diwali day.

Madhya Pradesh – The majority of schools are closed for Diwali celebrations.

These states provide time for students and their parents to celebrate Lakshmi Puja, light diyas, burst firecrackers, and celebrate the festive mood.

States That Do Not Maintain October 20 as a Holiday

Although the majority of regions have made October 20 a school holiday, there are some states that might not have an official holiday on this day:

Karnataka – Certain schools can have an alternate schedule, and Diwali holidays on different dates.

Tamil Nadu – Schools are usually open unless in some private schools where Diwali holidays might be observed.

Local schools should be contacted by parents and students for precise schedules, as some private schools and board-wise state schools might have varying policies.

Advisory for Parents and Students

Although October 20 is a holiday for the majority of states, parents are advised to check with their schools and confirm the dates. There might be variation in the holiday adjustment by local festivals, administrative powers, or local requirements for some schools.

Conclusion

For Diwali 2025, the majority of schools in India will be closed on Monday, October 20, so students will have an opportunity to celebrate the festival day. Although a few states might not celebrate the holiday officially, most students will have a day off to engage in Diwali customs, family reunions, and festive celebrations.

Also read: October 18 Telangana Bandh: Bus Services Disrupted, Schools Closed