October 18 Telangana Bandh: Bus Services Disrupted, Schools Closed

Telangana came to a complete standstill on October 18, 2025, as the Backward Classes (BC) Bandh, organized by the BC IKA, entered full force across the state. The bandh was called to demand a fair share of reservations for BC communities and saw overwhelming participation from political parties, unions, and social organizations.

Except for essential services, almost all sectors remained closed throughout the day. Shops, offices, and transport services suspended operations in solidarity with the bandh. Political parties such as the Congress, BJP, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), CPI, CPM, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), CPI-M New Democracy, and several student, tribal, and minority groups extended their full support.

BC associations organized demonstrations in front of RTC depots across major districts. Protesters prevented buses from leaving the depots, bringing public transport to a halt. In Hyderabad, hundreds of RTC buses remained confined to depots at Uppal, Chengicherla, and Kukatpally, leaving commuters stranded. Roads across the city wore a deserted look, reflecting the bandh’s widespread impact.

Tensions escalated in Dilsukhnagar, where BC leaders, joined by activists and political representatives, staged sit-ins on roads, blocking buses. A brief altercation occurred between protesters and police when the demonstrators refused to disperse.

BJP MP Etela Rajender took part in the dharna at the Jubilee Bus Stand (JBS) in Secunderabad, demanding justice for BCs. He reiterated the call for 42% reservation and said, “BCs have been deprived of their rightful share for decades. We must continue our fight until justice is served.” He also urged the Telangana government to implement reservation policies similar to those in Tamil Nadu.

Protests were also reported from other parts of the state. In Mahabubnagar, BRS leader Srinivas Goud led the dharna in front of the RTC depot, while similar demonstrations were held in Warangal, Nizamabad, and Vikarabad, where buses were confined to depots. BC IKA leaders occupied the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in Hyderabad, blocking vehicle movement.

The bandh affected normal life across Telangana. Many offices declared holidays or opted for work-from-home arrangements, while schools and colleges postponed examinations. Auto and cab drivers also joined the protest, demanding the same 42% reservation for BCs.

Telangana DGP Shivdhar Reddy appealed to the public and organizations to maintain peace during the protest and warned that any unlawful activities would be dealt with strictly. Anticipating large gatherings, the police deployed heavy security at key locations, including RTC Cross Roads and Bus Bhavan.

With widespread support and participation from all quarters, the BC unions announced that their protest would continue until 5 p.m. on October 18. As Telangana remained frozen by the state-wide shutdown, the message from the BC communities was loud and clear — the demand for fair representation and justice can no longer be ignored.