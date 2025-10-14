October 15 School Holiday or not?

With October 15, 2025, approaching, parents and students across India are seeking clarity on whether schools will be open or closed on that day. While most states are operating as usual, a few regions have announced school holidays due to local festivals or government activities. These include breaks for Diwali, Chhath Puja, and other regional events in states such as Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, and also include updates for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Schools Closed for Regional Festivals

Karnataka: Schools will remain closed from October 8 to October 18 due to a Caste-Based Socio-Educational Survey. The Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, declared the extended holiday so teachers could complete the survey, which has experienced delays. October 15 falls within this break, so students in Karnataka will have a school holiday.

Rajasthan: Diwali holidays in Rajasthan will run from October 13 to October 24, giving students and teachers 12 days off. This makes October 15 a holiday for schools in the state.

Uttar Pradesh: Schools in UP will be closed for Diwali from October 20 to October 23. Since October 19 is a Sunday, students enjoy a five-day break, but October 15 remains a working day for most districts.

Bihar: Diwali holidays start on October 18, followed by closures for Chhath Puja preparations. Therefore, October 15 is generally a normal school day unless local authorities announce an early extension.

Jammu & Kashmir (Jammu Division): Some schools are closed due to unseasonal rain, and officials are monitoring the situation. Parents should stay updated, but currently, October 15 is expected to be a working day in most areas.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: In both states, October 15 is a regular working day as there are no scheduled festivals or special holidays on this date. Schools will function normally.

Holiday Highlights Across India

While October 15 is a holiday in Karnataka and Rajasthan, most other states, including UP, Bihar, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, will have normal school operations. The mid-October period sees Diwali and other festival holidays in several states, but these usually begin later in the month. Parents are advised to check with local schools or district education offices for the latest updates, as some regions may announce early or additional closures.

Conclusion

For October 15, 2025, students in Karnataka and Rajasthan will enjoy a school holiday due to ongoing surveys and Diwali vacation schedules. In contrast, schools in UP, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and most other states will remain open and operational, as there are no festivals or special closures on this date. Families should monitor official announcements to plan for holidays, school activities, and festival preparations.

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