Hyderabad Road Accident: BTech Student Hit By Car, Dies

A tragic road accident in Hyderabad claimed the life of a young woman from Sircilla. The deceased has been identified as Bhandari Manogna (22), a final-year BTech student.

According to reports, Manogna was the younger daughter of Bhandari Ashok and Geetha, residents of Subhash Nagar in Sircilla. She had recently returned to Hyderabad after spending the Dasara holidays with her family.

The fatal accident occurred on Saturday at Vanasthalipuram, when a car — reportedly driven by an intoxicated driver — rammed into her from behind while she was travelling with her friends. The impact left her critically injured.

Manojna was rushed to Yashoda Hospital, where she was undergoing treatment. Despite doctors’ efforts, she succumbed to her injuries on Monday.

Her grieving family members have since travelled to Hyderabad to bring her body back to Sircilla. The sudden death of the young woman, who had gone to Hyderabad chasing a bright future, has cast a pall of gloom over her hometown.