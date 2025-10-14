War 2 OTT: A Hit on Netflix, A Flop in Theatres

What was hyped as India’s biggest action extravaganza has turned into one of Bollywood’s most embarrassing flops of the year. War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR, was supposed to redefine the spy universe — instead, it ended up redefining “disaster.” Despite sky-high expectations and an all-star cast, the film fell flat at the box office, leaving fans furious and trade analysts speechless.

After weeks of humiliation over its theatrical failure, War 2 is finally catching a break — not in theatres, but on Netflix. The film, which premiered on the platform on October 9, has suddenly become India’s most-watched OTT title of the week (October 6–12), according to Ormax. In a shocking twist, the same movie that emptied cinemas has raked in 3.5 million views within days of its digital debut.

Even Superstar Rajinikanth’s Coolie (Hindi) couldn’t beat War 2’s streaming numbers — both films released together on August 14, but it seems curiosity (and not content) is driving War 2’s OTT success.

Fans, who brutally trolled the movie during its theatrical run, are now watching it online out of sheer curiosity or FOMO. The irony? The same audience that rejected it in theatres is now pushing its digital “comeback.”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 features Kiara Advani as the female lead, with Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and Varun Badola in key roles. Despite the glossy visuals and star-studded lineup, the film’s weak script and hollow emotions turned it into a spectacular flop.

From being written off as a colossal box office disaster to topping the OTT charts — War 2’s journey proves one thing loud and clear: Bollywood’s biggest failures can still win the popularity contest online.