Diwali 2025 School Holidays in Delhi NCR: October 20 to 23

As Diwali in 2025 draws near, schools throughout Delhi NCR will be holding a holiday season, providing time for students and teachers to celebrate with family. The holiday timeline itself is subject to variation from school to school, and parents are therefore encouraged to refer to official announcements to ascertain the dates. These holidays provide opportunities for families to engage in customary Diwali practices, shopping, and socialization, making the festival merry and well-planned throughout the area.

Diwali School Holidays 2025

Schools in Delhi NCR will remain closed for four days of holidays from October 20 to October 23 to celebrate Diwali and its related celebrations. The holiday duration will include Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj.

October 20 – Diwali (Deepavali): The central festival holiday, marked with diyas, lights, and fireworks.

October 21 – Second Day of Diwali: Sweets, feasts, and family gatherings are part of continued holiday celebrations in families.

October 22 – Govardhan Puja: A celebration that acknowledges Lord Krishna and the preservation of nature, which is observed with rituals.

October 23 – Bhai Dooj: A celebration in recognition of sibling relationships, which involves gifts and customary rituals.

The holidays provide students with opportunities to involve themselves in culture and spirituality, deepening their relationship with the festival.

Pre-Holiday Cultural Activities

Before Diwali, numerous schools conduct holiday-themed activities like dance performances, skits, and art competitions. They promote celebration of the festival among students and inspire engagement in school community holiday festivities.

Holiday Planning for Parents

The official holidays of the school are from October 20 to October 23, but private schools might have a different holiday schedule. Parents should verify the actual holiday dates for their ward to organize family functions or trips accordingly.

Advantages of the Diwali Holidays

The Diwali holidays give students time off from the school routine, which they use to rest and prepare themselves for going back to school. The holidays also foster family ties and cultural activity, which are central elements of the festival. Joining Diwali holiday activities enables students to enjoy festive traditions and activities.

Conclusion

For the festival season of Diwali 2025, schools across Delhi NCR will be giving a four-day holiday break from October 20 to October 23. These holidays include all the prominent festival days, allowing families to spend time together celebrating, participating in traditions, and indulging in the festive mood. Parents are requested to go through school notices for any changes in the holiday calendar.

Also read: Diwali 2025 School Holidays: AP, Telangana, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan Announce Festive Break