Diwali 2025 School Holidays: AP, Telangana, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan Announce Festive Break

As the festive season lights up the country, several states have announced Diwali holidays for schools and colleges, much to the excitement of students and parents alike. With Dussehra just behind and Diwali around the corner, institutions across India are rolling out their vacation schedules.

Rajasthan Leads the Festive Breaks

According to the Education Department, schools in Rajasthan have already begun their Diwali vacation from October 13, which will continue till October 24, 2025. Initially, the break was to start on October 16, but it was advanced due to administrative changes.

Uttar Pradesh Declares 4-Day Diwali Vacation

In Uttar Pradesh, schools will remain closed from October 20 to October 23 for Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. As per the state’s official holiday calendar, these dates mark the core festive period for students.

Bihar Extends Holidays Till Chhath Puja

Schools in Bihar will observe a longer festive closure — from October 20 to October 29, 2025 — covering both Diwali and Chhath Puja, two major festivals celebrated across the state.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to See Long Weekends

Following an extended Dussehra break, schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are set to get three consecutive holidays this week, allowing students a short respite before regular classes resume.

Tamil Nadu Declares 4-Day Diwali Break

In Tamil Nadu, schools are expected to remain closed from October 18 to October 21, coinciding with the Diwali weekend.

Karnataka’s Diwali Date Confusion

In Karnataka, there’s still ambiguity around the main Diwali day, as the Amavasya Tithi spans October 20 and 21. While reports suggest October 20 will mark Lakshmi Puja, the government’s holiday calendar lists Deepawali and Balipadyami on October 22, leaving room for possible revision.

International Update: Japan Closes Schools Amid Flu Outbreak

In global education news, Japan has declared a nationwide flu epidemic after recording over 4,000 flu cases in late September. The outbreak, which mainly affects children, has forced over 100 schools and childcare centres to shut temporarily, according to local media reports.

Looking Ahead

As festive preparations continue, more states are expected to announce Diwali breaks in the coming days. With celebrations, travel plans, and family gatherings around the corner, this season marks one of the most awaited school holiday periods of the year.