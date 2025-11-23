November 24 School Holiday or not?

As Monday, November 24, 2025, approaches, students and parents across India are closely watching for school holiday announcements. With festivals, rising air pollution levels, and heavy rainfall warnings due to a developing cyclone, several states are considering precautionary measures. Here is the complete state-wise update on whether schools will remain open or closed on November 24.

Confirmed School Holiday: Punjab & Chandigarh

Schools in Punjab and Chandigarh will remain closed on November 24 to observe the Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru. The day holds immense religious significance, and educational institutions will stay shut as per the official directive.

Cyclone ‘Senyar’ Likely to Intensify — IMD Issues Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal may intensify into Cyclone “Senyar” around November 24.

This development is expected to bring:

Extremely heavy rainfall over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Continuous heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Rayalaseema

Strong winds and rough sea conditions along coastal regions

Due to these conditions, several southern states may issue last-minute school closure announcements.

Rainfall Alerts and Possible Holidays in Southern States

Kerala

Kerala is expected to receive heavy rainfall until November 26.

The government may announce school holidays in affected districts if conditions worsen.

Karnataka

Coastal Karnataka may experience moderate to heavy rainfall.

District authorities are likely to declare holidays in vulnerable regions depending on the impact.

Tamil Nadu

Heavy rains are expected from November 23 to 25.

Schools in coastal areas such as Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Tuticorin may receive holiday notifications if the weather intensifies.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

IMD predicts very heavy rainfall on November 24 and 25.

Schools may remain closed in some islands due to safety concerns.

Odisha

Farmers have already started early paddy harvesting to prevent crop loss.

While no formal school holiday has been declared, authorities are monitoring rainfall activity closely.

Delhi Holiday — But on November 25

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has declared a public holiday on November 25, not November 24, to mark the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib.

Schools will function normally on November 24 unless an AQI emergency arises.

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