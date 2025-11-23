YS Jagan, KTR Meet at Bengaluru Event; Photos Shared by KTR on X

AP former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and BRS working president KT Rama Rao share a good bond. The duo often maintains a cordial friendship, cutting across political lines. YS Jagan and KTR met at a private event on Saturday, where the dynamic leader duo also shared the dais. Pictures and videos from the event quickly went viral.

Meanwhile, KTR took to X to share the images with YS Jagan. Posting a couple of photos with the YSRCP chief, he wrote that it was “great meeting Jagan Anna at a private event in Bengaluru.”

The camaraderie between the two prominent leaders instantly went viral, drawing massive attention across political circles and online platforms.

With this development, party workers and leaders from both YSRCP and BRS are visibly elated. Supporters on both sides are interpreting the warm exchange as a positive signal ahead of the next general election—hoping that the two regional heavyweights will storm back to power in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively.

The Bengaluru meeting—though private—has clearly triggered public curiosity and political speculation, making it one of the most talked-about moments of the week.