AP SSC Time Table 2026 Released: Download Class 10 Date Sheet

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has officially announced the AP SSC Exam Time Table 2026. The timetable was released on November 21, 2025, giving Class 10 students across the state ample time to prepare for their upcoming board examinations.

Students enrolled in the SSC (Class 10) academic year can now view the complete exam schedule by visiting the board’s official portal. The timetable has been made available online, and candidates can download the AP SSC 2026 date sheet in PDF format directly from the website.

The official exam schedule can be accessed through the board’s site, where all important details—including subject-wise exam dates, timings, and guidelines—are clearly listed for the convenience of students and schools.

With the release of the time table, students are advised to start planning their revision strategy and stay updated with any further notifications issued by the board.

Also read: Thanksgiving Day, Holiday: What’s Open and What’s Closed?