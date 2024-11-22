November 23 Schools holiday here in Andhra Pradesh

Good news for school students! Tomorrow, November 23, has been declared a local holiday for government schools in four mandals of Sathya Sai district. The Sathya Sai district is witnessing a day of celebration of the 99th birth anniversary of Sathya Sai Baba, considered a divine incarnation and epitome of humanity.

Sathya Sai Baba's life was a testimony of selfless service. He founded ultra-modern free hospitals, schools that give importance to human values, water supply schemes, village service programs, daily upliftment programs, and old-age homes. His legacy continues to inspire people all over the world.

The holiday applies to primary and upper primary schools in mandals Nallamada, Bukkapatnam, Puttaparthi, and Kothacheruvu. Students can have a well-deserved break and celebrate the life and legacy of Sathya Sai Baba.

Sathya Sai Baba has always had a special place in his heart for children. He considered them to be his biggest property, and now and then, he would speak about education and values. His message to students was simple: "I have a direct connection with you and me. You should firmly believe that I am always with you."

As we celebrate his 99th birth anniversary, let us remember Sathya Sai Baba's message of love, compassion, and selfless service. Let's follow in his footsteps to make this world a better place for everyone.

Also read: 8 Days Holidays in December in Karnataka; checklist!