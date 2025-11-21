November 22 School Holiday or not?

As Saturday, November 22, 2025, draws near, students and parents in many states are eagerly seeking to know whether schools will operate or not. Due to rising pollution levels in North India, heavy rain alerts in the South, and ongoing religious events in a few states, confusion prevails over possible school closures.

Here is the complete, state-wise update on the holiday situation for November 22.

School Holiday in Punjab & Chandigarh?

While the official public holiday for the Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji falls on November 24, several areas in Punjab and Chandigarh are observing related religious activities throughout the weekend.

It includes Nagar Kirtan processions and local celebrations.

Though Saturday, November 22, is not a state-declared holiday, many schools in those regions may be closed or have shortened hours depending on the instruction of the local administration.

Parents are requested to verify through the school's circulars and district-level notifications for final confirmation.

Tamil Nadu: High possibility of weather-related closures

The biggest uncertainty is in Tamil Nadu, particularly in the following coastal districts:

Chennai

Chengalpattu

Kancheepuram

Tiruvallur

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall over these regions. The Tamil Nadu government usually declares a holiday at the last minute at primary and middle schools due to such situations.

Parents should stay tuned for information provided by:

District Collector announcements

Local education department notices

Official school WhatsApp groups

A holiday is very likely on November 22 in the affected districts given the heavy rain forecast.

Delhi NCR: Schools Open, But Outdoor Activities Restricted

Schools in Delhi NCR, including areas such as Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad, are likely to remain open on November 22, although the government has:

Suspended outdoor sports and activities

Continuation of online classes for pre-primary and lower primary grades in some districts

No full holiday has been announced specifically for November 22.

States Where Schools Will Remain Open

Most states do not have an official closure and are operating as usual on November 22. These include:

Uttar Pradesh

Bihar

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Odisha

Madhya Pradesh

West Bengal

Rajasthan

Gujarat

Currently, there are no weather alerts or administrative reasons for closing schools in these areas. IMD Rain Alert & Its Impact

The IMD warning in view of the rainfall over South India may trigger abrupt school closures in a few districts on November 22. Parents in Tamil Nadu, the coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Kerala are advised to stay tuned for any emergency announcements.

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