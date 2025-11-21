November 22 Bank Holiday Due to this reason!

With November 22, 2025, drawing near, the customers throughout the country are eager to know whether banks will be open or closed. Since the banking operation is dependent on a uniform calendar followed by the Reserve Bank of India, the weekends often affect the working pattern and holiday.

November 22, 2025 Is a Bank Holiday

This year, November 22, 2025 falls on the fourth Saturday, and as per the RBI regulations, all the banks in India remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Hence:

Banks will be closed on Saturday, November 22, 2025.

This applies to:

Public-sector banks

Private banks

Foreign banks

Regional rural banks

Cooperative banks

All branches will remain closed across major cities that include Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Bhopal, and others.

Services That Are Still Available

Although the physical branches remain closed, customers can continue to use:

ATMs: cash withdrawal and balance check.

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Mobile banking apps

UPI and digital payment services

Online fund transfers (NEFT/RTGS/IMPS)

These digital services work round the clock, even on bank holidays.

Conclusion

Since the fourth Saturday of the month falls on November 22, 2025, that will be a bank holiday. All banks throughout India will remain closed, irrespective of the state. Digital banking services will remain available as usual, with no interruptions to the service for its customers. Branches will reopen on the next working day, Monday, November 24.

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