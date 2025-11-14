November 15 School Holiday or not?

For most schools and colleges across India, Saturday, 15 November 2025, will be a regular working day. There are no nationwide festivals, special occasions or broad government orders that declare a closure of all educational institutions on this date.

Why It’s a Regular Day for Most

Generally, school holidays in November are driven by major festivals, state-foundation days or local administrative decisions. According to holiday lists, 15 November is not marked as a general holiday for all schools in India.

Unless your school follows a Saturday-off regime, if your school normally works on Saturdays (or holds classes on Saturdays), then 15 November is expected to function as a normal academic day.

State-specific Exception: Jharkhand

However, there is a special case: 15 November is the state-foundation day for Jharkhand, which marks the creation of the state in 2000. Schools and government offices in Jharkhand are likely to observe a holiday on this date.

Therefore, if you’re in Jharkhand, you should check with your school directly — they may observe the holiday. In other states, though, it will be business as usual.

What You Should Do

Check your school calendar or official notification: Since holiday declarations can vary by district or by private versus public institutions, always verify directly with your school.

If your school works on Saturdays: Be prepared for regular classes unless you receive a specific holiday notice.

If you’re in Jharkhand, Confirm if your institution will be closed on the Foundation Day.

If your school has a “Saturday off” policy: Then regardless of holidays, you’ll likely not have classes because of the weekly schedule.

In Summary

For the vast majority of India: 15 November 2025 is a normal school day (unless your school is closed for other reasons).

Always verify with local school administration for any last-minute changes or special local holiday notifications.

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