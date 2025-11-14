Kaantha Movie Twitter Reviews: What Audiences Are Saying

Dulquer Salmaan's long-awaited Tamil period drama, Kaantha, has finally hit theaters, and fans are sharing their honest reactions on Twitter. The film, directed by Selvamani Selvaraj and co-produced by Dulquer and Rana Daggubati, explores the clash between a movie star and the director who introduced him in 1950s Madras.

Praise for the Cast

Viewers are raving about the performances, particularly Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse, and Samuthirakani, calling them "mind-blowing". One fan described the film as "one of Tamil cinema's finest art films," highlighting the technical brilliance on display.

Criticisms and Shortcomings

However, some fans pointed out flaws in the second half and screenplay. While the first half is praised for its gripping drama, the second half is described as a "Hitchcock-style investigative thriller" with predictable scenes.

Overall, Kaantha has generated significant buzz, with many praising Dulquer's nuanced portrayal and the film's technical excellence. Whether it's a commercial success or not, Kaantha is undoubtedly a cinematic experience worth watching.

Just 5 seconds of this scene, that’s all it took for me to book my ticket for #Kaantha pic.twitter.com/nbFiTeqdKX — EpicCommentsTelugu (@EpicCmntsTelugu) November 12, 2025

#Kaantha Review FIRST HALF Powerful That Slowly Moves You Into It’s World 🔥#DulquerSalmaan shines👏#BhagyashriBorse, #Samuthirakani & others are terrific💯 BGM is effective 👌 Beautiful Cinematography & Visuals👍 Screenplay Effect Grows Well👌#KaanthaReview pic.twitter.com/IOo5uleQSC — Swayam Kumar Das (@KumarSwayam3) November 13, 2025

What a movie ....what an actor

DQ💥💥💥💯❤️

Bhagyashree acting ento chustaru

Rana was good

Directors vison💯💯🙏🏻

Blockbuster written all over

3.25/5.#Kaantha #DulquerSalmaan #bhagyashriborse #Ranadaggubati pic.twitter.com/VAtK0ZXFsL — nagaraju (@nagaraj12_) November 13, 2025

WHAT AN ACTOR 🔥

⭐⭐⭐⭐

PEAK PERFORMANCE from @dulQuer 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Deserved a National Award for his Stunning Performance !! #Kaantha #Kaanthareview pic.twitter.com/jJN9CKtFUx — its cinema (@itsciiinema) November 12, 2025

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