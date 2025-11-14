Kaantha Movie Twitter Reviews: What Audiences Are Saying

Nov 14, 2025, 12:12 IST
- Sakshi Post

Dulquer Salmaan's long-awaited Tamil period drama, Kaantha, has finally hit theaters, and fans are sharing their honest reactions on Twitter. The film, directed by Selvamani Selvaraj and co-produced by Dulquer and Rana Daggubati, explores the clash between a movie star and the director who introduced him in 1950s Madras.

Praise for the Cast

Viewers are raving about the performances, particularly Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse, and Samuthirakani, calling them "mind-blowing". One fan described the film as "one of Tamil cinema's finest art films," highlighting the technical brilliance on display.

Criticisms and Shortcomings

However, some fans pointed out flaws in the second half and screenplay. While the first half is praised for its gripping drama, the second half is described as a "Hitchcock-style investigative thriller" with predictable scenes.

Overall, Kaantha has generated significant buzz, with many praising Dulquer's nuanced portrayal and the film's technical excellence. Whether it's a commercial success or not, Kaantha is undoubtedly a cinematic experience worth watching.

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