Jubilee Hills By-Poll Trends: Congress Ahead, BRS Trails

The Congress party appears to be marching toward a decisive victory in the Jubilee Hills by-election, with its candidate Naveen Yadav maintaining a commanding lead as counting progresses. By the end of the seventh round, Congress had further widened its margin, signaling a strong voter endorsement in the key urban constituency.

According to the latest counting data, Congress continued to retain a solid advantage in the seventh round as well, gaining more than 4,000 votes in that round alone. This surge pushed Naveen Yadav’s overall lead close to 20,000 votes, setting off waves of celebration among party workers across the city.

Celebrations Break Out at Gandhi Bhavan

With the numbers strongly in their favor, Congress workers at Gandhi Bhavan erupted into early celebrations. Supporters gathered in large numbers, lighting firecrackers and raising slogans as the party’s lead grew steadily. Senior leaders and cadres were seen congratulating each other, confident that the final results would cement a convincing victory.

The atmosphere outside Naveen Yadav’s residence was equally festive. Party workers beat drums, distributed sweets, and carried Congress flags as they celebrated what they believe is a clear mandate from voters. Placards reading “Taggede Le – 100+ Seats in 2028!” were held high, reflecting the party's renewed enthusiasm and long-term political aspirations in Telangana.

Jubilant Scenes at Jubilee Hills Camp Office

At the Congress camp office in Jubilee Hills, supporters tracked the counting round-by-round, cheering each time the lead grew wider. The ongoing celebrations added to the festive mood, with activists chanting slogans praising Naveen Yadav and expressing confidence that the Congress wave will continue in future elections.

As counting advances to the next rounds, the Congress camp remains upbeat, expecting the final tally to confirm the strong lead the party has held since the early stages. For now, the mood across Congress circles is one of optimism, energy, and celebration as the Jubilee Hills by-election appears to be moving firmly in their favor.