Why People Cheat Others? The Psychology Behind Cheating!

Cheating is often labelled as a moral weakness or a deliberate act lacking integrity. But beneath this surface-level interpretation lies a deeper psychological struggle. Many people cheat not because they are dishonest by nature, but because they are overwhelmed by expectations, pressure, and the fear of failing. One psychological pattern that explains this behaviour is the “shame loop”—a self-perpetuating cycle in which fear triggers cheating, cheating triggers shame, and shame fuels even greater fear of failure, pushing the person back into dishonest choices.

The shame loop traps individuals in a recurring pattern of avoidance and guilt. It typically begins with an intense fear of failure. When this fear becomes unbearable, cheating appears to be an escape route—an attempt to maintain expectations or protect self-worth. But the temporary relief is soon replaced by guilt, self-doubt, and regret. Instead of motivating growth, the shame becomes an emotional burden that discourages individuals from trying again, leaving them stuck in the same cycle.

Understanding the Shame Loop

The cycle often starts with fear—fear of not meeting standards, disappointing others, or being judged. This anxiety can arise from multiple sources: family pressure, academic competition, workplace demands, or personal insecurities. When individuals internalise these expectations, they may feel inadequate, distressed, or emotionally overwhelmed.

Cheating then becomes a coping mechanism—a short-term remedy that hides the fear but strengthens the loop. The momentary relief masks deeper emotional struggles, making the person more vulnerable to repeating the behaviour in the future.

The Role of Shame

Shame plays a central role in this cycle. After cheating, individuals often feel guilt, remorse, and self-blame. Shame differs from guilt: guilt says, “I did something wrong,” whereas shame says, “I am wrong.” This identity-based emotional wound causes people to avoid confronting their mistakes.

Instead of learning from failure, they may repeat dishonest behaviour as a way to escape uncomfortable emotions. The avoidance strengthens the loop, making it harder to break.

Fear of Failure: The Foundation of the Cycle

Fear of failure is not just about making mistakes—it is about what those mistakes signify.

For students, it may represent being “not smart enough.”

For professionals, it may threaten social status, respect, or job security.

When society equates success with personal worth, failure becomes a threat to identity. Cheating appears to be a quick solution—a way to protect self-image, avoid humiliation, and maintain an illusion of competence.

The Moment of Compromise

When fear dominates thinking, self-preservation replaces rational judgement.

A student may copy answers “just this one time” to avoid disappointing their parents or being mocked by peers.

An employee may alter data to meet unrealistic expectations and avoid reprimand.

In these emotionally charged moments, cheating is not seen as a moral breach but as a survival mechanism.

Perfectionism and Fear

The shame loop is often intensified by perfectionism. According to Flett & Hewitt (2014), perfectionists struggle with unrealistic standards and view mistakes as disastrous. Similarly, Covington (2000) argues that many people link self-worth to achievement.

When failure equals personal inadequacy, cheating becomes a harmful attempt to avoid judgment and maintain control.

Social and Cultural Pressures

Modern culture amplifies the shame loop through comparison and competition. Social media highlights success but hides struggle, creating a distorted reality where achievement appears effortless. This environment encourages people to hide failures and take shortcuts to meet expectations.

The Emotional Toll: Shame, Anxiety, Isolation

Once someone cheats, shame often takes over. Unlike guilt, shame attacks the individual’s sense of identity. This leads to:

Self-criticism

Withdrawal from others

Anxiety

Fear of exposure

Ironically, the isolation caused by shame reinforces the belief that the person is inadequate, making them more likely to cheat again. Over time, this damages self-esteem and can contribute to chronic stress or depression.

Long-Term Consequences

The shame loop has emotional, academic, and professional consequences.

Repeated cheating weakens trust—both self-trust and others’ trust.

Academic dishonesty can evolve into workplace misconduct.

Fake success prevents real learning, growth, and resilience.

This creates a fragile identity built on fear and avoidance.

Breaking the Cycle

Ending the shame loop requires changing how individuals relate to failure. Instead of fearing it, they must learn to view failure as a part of growth. This shift involves adopting a growth mindset, developing self-compassion, and seeking support.

Strategies to Break the Shame Loop

Reframe failure as learning

Treat mistakes as lessons rather than proof of inadequacy.

Treat mistakes as lessons rather than proof of inadequacy. Develop a growth mindset

Embrace challenges as stepping stones to improvement.

Embrace challenges as stepping stones to improvement. Practice self-compassion

Replace harsh self-judgment with understanding and kindness.

Replace harsh self-judgment with understanding and kindness. Seek support

Discuss fears with trusted people or mental health professionals.

Discuss fears with trusted people or mental health professionals. Focus on progress, not perfection

Celebrate small improvements instead of striving for flawlessness.

The shame loop reveals that cheating is not always a simple moral choice—it is often an emotional reaction rooted in fear, comparison, and perfectionism. Breaking this cycle requires both personal effort and societal understanding. When we recognise that failure is a natural part of growth, the power of shame weakens.

By shifting from a shame loop to a growth loop, individuals can build resilience, embrace honesty, and achieve genuine, lasting success. When self-worth no longer depends on perfection, cheating loses its appeal—and authenticity takes its place.

Kamalapathi Rao.H