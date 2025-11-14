JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Last Date: Apply by November 27

The registration process for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 is in its final stages, as the National Testing Agency will close the application window on November 27, 2025. Students who want to appear in the January session need to submit their forms on time through the official portal — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Application Window Closes Soon

NTA has already released a detailed notification stating that no registration for the first session of JEE Main 2026 will be accepted after the due date. In order to avoid last-minute rush or other technical issues, candidates are strictly advised to complete the whole application process well before the last date of filling up an application form.

Exam Dates and Schedule

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam is scheduled to take place from January 21 to January 30, 2026. The test will be held in two shifts every day, and information regarding the examination centre, date, and shift timing will be printed on the admit card. The admit cards are expected to be released a few days before the exam.

The active registration link is available on the official website of NTA, where candidates can log in and fill out their forms.

How to Apply for JEE Main 2026 Session 1

Students can complete the application process by following these steps:

Visit the official website of JEE Main 2026.

Click the registration link for Session 1.

Complete all required information on the online application form.

Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee through the available payment methods.

Review the information and submit the form.

Only a limited time is left now before the deadline, and candidates are advised to complete the process as early as possible.

Documents needed for registration

The following documents, in PDF format, should be uploaded by candidates while applying for the exam:

Class 12 marksheet or equivalent document

Class 12 pass certificate

Class 10 certificate

Birth certificate

Recent passport-size photograph

Signature

Category certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate if applicable

Domicile certificate Valid government ID: Aadhaar, PAN, etc. Payment confirmation details. Engineering aspirants find the JEE Main Session 1 exam a great first opportunity to secure a good rank. It is suggested that candidates keep all documents ready and not delay the registration process.

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