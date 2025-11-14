November 15 Bank Holiday or Not?

With November 15 falling on a Saturday, many people are wondering whether banks across India will remain open or closed. The confusion is understandable, as bank holidays often vary based on weekends, festivals, and regional events. However, here’s the confirmed update for tomorrow.

Is November 15 a Bank Holiday?

No, November 15 is not a bank holiday.

Banks will remain open tomorrow because November 15 falls on the third Saturday of the month.

Why Are Banks Open on the Third Saturday?

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines:

Banks are closed on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of every month.

Banks remain open on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Saturdays, if any.

Since November 15 is the third Saturday, banks will function as usual.

Services Available Tomorrow

Customers can access all regular banking services, including:

Cash deposits and withdrawals

Passbook updates

Cheque clearing

Account-related queries

Branch services and customer support

Online and mobile banking services will also be available round-the-clock.

Next Bank Holiday

The next official bank holiday will depend on regional festival lists or the fourth Saturday, which falls on November 22.

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