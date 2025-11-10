November 11 School Holiday or not?

After several weeks of festive breaks and rain-related closures, most schools across India have now reopened. However, November 11, 2025 (Tuesday), will be a holiday only in a few states and districts due to assembly and by-elections, while regular classes will continue in other regions. Here’s a simple update on where schools will be closed tomorrow and where they will remain open.

Schools Closed on November 11, 2025

1. Bihar

Schools in several districts of Bihar will remain closed on November 11 due to voting for the Assembly elections. The polls are being held across 20 districts, including East Champaran, West Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, Nawada, Gaya, Aurangabad, Jehanabad, Arwal, Kaimur, and Rohtas.

Both government and private schools in these areas will stay shut to ensure smooth conduct of elections.

2. Telangana

The Telangana government has announced a public holiday on November 11 in view of the by-election for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. All schools, colleges, and government offices within the Jubilee Hills limits will remain closed on polling day.

3. Jammu and Kashmir

Schools in Budgam and Nagrota constituencies will also remain closed on November 11 due to bye-elections. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has declared a public holiday in these districts to facilitate voting.

Schools Likely to Stay Open

1. Delhi-NCR (Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram)

Schools in Delhi-NCR will remain open as there is no official holiday on November 11. However, due to rising air pollution levels (AQI in the severe range), authorities may consider temporary closures if conditions worsen. Currently, schools have cancelled outdoor activities and morning assemblies to reduce students’ exposure to polluted air.

2. Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha

States affected earlier by Cyclone Montha — including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha — have mostly resumed normal classes. Schools that were closed last week due to heavy rain have reopened.

3. Uttar Pradesh

Except for areas holding local by-elections, schools in Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Ghaziabad, and Bulandshahr, will remain open on November 11. Regular classes have resumed after the recent rain-related break.

Conclusion

To sum up, schools will remain closed on November 11, 2025, only in select districts of Bihar, Telangana (Jubilee Hills), and Jammu & Kashmir (Budgam and Nagrota) due to elections. In all other states, November 11 will be a regular working day, and schools will remain open.

Parents are advised to check official school websites or WhatsApp groups for last-minute updates, especially in areas with ongoing elections or poor air quality.

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