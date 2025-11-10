Personal Loan Rejected Despite Good Credit Score: What You Might Be Doing Wrong

More often than not individuals believe having a high credit score could secure them personal loans. However, it is important to know that credit score is just part of the story.

While lenders often set a benchmark like “CIBIL above 700” for personal loans, that figure alone does not guarantee approval.

What else do lenders look at?

Debt-to-Income Ratio (DTI): If a large portion of your monthly income already goes toward EMIs or other debts, lenders may see you as risky.

Stable Income & Employment: Frequent job changes, being on probation, or self-employment without steady tax returns may hurt your case.

Age & Tenure Criteria: Many lenders require a minimum work history with the current employer and set age limits at loan maturity.

Thin Credit History or Other Factors: Even with a score of 700+, a short credit history, missing documents, or other risk factors can lead to a rejection.

What you can do to improve your chances

Check and work on reducing your debt-to-income ratio. Individuals must make sure their income is regular and well-documented. Timely payments, fewer new applications and a good credit mix can build credit history steadily. Applicants should double-check that all documents and their KYC are correct and consistent.

Even though a credit score of 700+ is a solid sign, it’s not a free pass. Lenders take a holistic view, and weak spots in other areas may still cause a rejection. Understanding all the criteria can help applicants prepare better before applying for the loan