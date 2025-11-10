AP and Telangana Cold Wave: Temperatures Dip Across Telugu States

The weather across both Telugu states, namely Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has become considerably chilly after many days of incessant rain. There has been quite a drop in the temperature after the weekend, and according to meteorologists, the cold wave conditions are likely to persist till at least November 13, 2025. A look in detail at the latest weather developments and regional forecasts:

Current Weather Conditions and Weather Systems

Currently, a surface circulation extends over the north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas, with the system extending to about 3.1 kilometers above mean sea level, as per IMD. On the other hand, northerly/northeasterly winds prevail in the lower tropospheric levels over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, the influence of which is leading to cool and dry weather across both states.

November 10 (Today): Light to moderate rain or drizzle at one or two places over the region.

November 11–12: A mostly dry spell is likely to persist with only a slight morning chill.

South Coastal Andhra Pradesh

November 10–12: Light to moderate rain or drizzle is possible at isolated coastal areas.

Most areas will remain dry, although short bursts of showers may occur along the coastal stretches such as Ongole, Machilipatnam and Bapatla.

Rayalaseema

November 10–13: Light rain or drizzle may occur at one or two places.

The rest of the region, covering Anantapur, Kurnool, Kadapa, and Chittoor, is likely to have a dry and cool atmosphere with patches of early morning fog.

Telangana Weather Outlook

Telangana is to witness dry weather for the next three days, that is, from November 10 to 13. However, minimum temperatures might be 3 to 4 degrees Celsius below normal in many areas of the state, as per the warning issued by meteorologists. Mornings and late nights will particularly be chilly.

Coldest districts: Adilabad, Nizamabad, Medak, and Khammam

Expected minimum temperatures: Approximately 12–14°C in various northern districts

Cold Wave Advisory

Weather experts foresee an increase in the intensity of the chill in the days to come. The residents have been advised to take necessary precautions to safeguard themselves against this sudden drop in temperature. The elderly, children, and people suffering from respiratory problems should avoid exposure during early morning hours and also ensure enough warmth during the night.

Conclusion With the rains subsiding and the cold winds blowing in, winter has finally set in for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The winter season will officially set in during the period from November 10 to 13, 2025, during which largely dry and cool weather is expected over the two states.

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