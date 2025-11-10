Pawan, Lokesh, Do Justice for Me: Sudha Madhavi’s Emotional Plea

TDP leader Sudha Madhavi again expressed deep distress, accusing party members of cheating her and demanding justice for her family. Speaking to the media, she said she worked hard for the TDP and that she was owed fairness and protection. She appealed directly to Pawan Kalyan and Nara Lokesh to hear her plea — and broke down in tears, saying that if they do not give her justice, she feels only death remains as refuge.

Sudha told reporters she had worked hard for the party and was promised a ticket. She alleged that Vemana Satish collected ₹7 crore from her promising to secure the ticket. She said the party leaders convinced and then cheated her, and used her money to buy property.

“I have done a lot for the TDP. Recognise my service,” she told the media. “When I faced injustice, I contested from Jai Bhim Rao party. They took all my money. Would you react like this if the daughter in your house was mistreated?”

Sudha said Vemana Satish took ₹7 crore — giving a cheque for ₹43 lakh — and that the remaining amount (about ₹6 crore) is still owed. She said they recorded videos about the injustice and sent them, but when she went to Vijayawada to complain to Chandrababu, the police took her away. She claimed the police forced them to make a video saying they had not given money to Satish, and that an officer insulted them in the name of caste. She also alleged that her children were kept in custody to intimidate them into making the video.

She demanded a full investigation into the properties bought with the funds she and others gave, and said the authorities should return their assets. “They bought a new house with our money. Where did the election money come from?” she asked.

Sudha said she and others only got police release after filing a case in court. “Otherwise they would have killed us there,” she claimed. She urged TV channels to host debates and asked for platforms like Maha TV to summon Satish — she said she would appear and present all evidence, including videos of payments.

“My family needs protection. Return our properties. I feel like I might die from this harassment,” she said, again appealing to Pawan Kalyan and Lokesh to listen. Sudha added that after losing property and being left on the roadside, she has decided to stay away from politics in future. “If we do not get justice, death is our refuge,” she said, and repeated that they had complained to Chandrababu and Lokesh and only came to the media because they were allegedly kidnapped.

Representatives from the parties and officials contacted for comment had not responded at the time of reporting.