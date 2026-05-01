May 2 School Holiday or Not in India?

Students and parents looking for a holiday on May 2, 2026, should note that the day is generally a regular working day for schools across India. There are no major festivals, government notifications, or special occasions that would lead to a nationwide school closure.

No Official Holiday for Most States

Since May 2 does not fall on any declared public holiday, schools in most states are expected to function as per their normal schedule. Education departments have not issued any circular announcing a छुट्टी for this date.

Summer Holidays in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

However, the situation is different in states like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, where summer vacations for schools are already in effect. Due to these seasonal holidays, students in these states will not have classes on May 2.

Other States: Regular Classes Likely

In the rest of the country, including states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and others, May 2 will mostly be a working day unless individual schools declare a holiday due to internal reasons like exams, local events, or administrative purposes.

Weekend Factor

May 2, 2026, falls on a Saturday. While some private schools may observe a holiday or half-day depending on their weekly schedule, many institutions—especially those that follow a six-day week—will remain open.

Final Advisory

Students are advised to confirm with their respective schools for exact schedules. Apart from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh (due to summer holidays), there is no widespread school holiday expected on May 2.

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