6 Dead After Car Hits Stationary Lorry in Hyderabad

A serious road accident happened near Hyderabad in Telangana.

A car was going fast on the road. It hit a lorry (truck) that was standing still on the road. The crash was very strong.

Because of the accident, 6 people died. They were from the same family. One more person was injured and taken to the hospital.

The accident may have happened because the car was speeding or the driver was tired. Also, the lorry was parked on the road, which is dangerous.

This incident shows that we should drive carefully, avoid high speed, and not park vehicles on highways.