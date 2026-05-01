May 2 Stock Market Holiday or not?

If you are planning to trade or invest on May 2, 2026, here’s what you need to know. The Indian stock market will remain closed on Saturday, May 2, 2026, as it falls on a regular weekend.

Stock exchanges like the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) do not operate on Saturdays and Sundays, except for special trading sessions announced in advance.

Why the Stock Market is Closed on May 2

May 2 is not a public or festival holiday. However, since it is a Saturday, the markets remain shut as per standard trading rules. Unlike banks, which function on certain Saturdays, stock markets are closed on all weekends without exception.

Weekend Trading Rules in India

Here’s how the stock market schedule works:

Monday to Friday – Open for trading

Saturday – Closed

Sunday – Closed

Trading resumes on the next working day, which will be Monday, May 4, 2026.

What Investors Should Know

Even though markets are closed:

Investors can still place orders through trading apps, but execution will happen only when markets reopen

Global market movements during the weekend may impact opening trends on Monday

It’s a good time to review portfolios and plan strategies

Final Take

May 2, 2026 is a non-trading day for Indian stock markets due to the weekend. There is no special holiday or event—markets are simply closed as part of the regular Saturday schedule.

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