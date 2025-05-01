May 2 Holiday or not?

As May approaches, most are asking if May 2 is a holiday or not. It depends on the state and school. Here is the breakdown:

Summer Break in Some States

In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu, summer holidays have also started from April 24, so May 2 will be a holiday for schools there. Further, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh will also begin summer vacations from May 2, so schools there will remain shut tomorrow.

Labour Day Holiday

But today, May 1, is Labour Day, which is a public holiday. But that does not necessarily affect the school holidays in the states mentioned.

No Special Festivals or Occasions

Since there are no special festivals or occasions planned on May 2, it is unlikely that schools in other states will announce a holiday. But it is always wise to inquire from local authorities or institutions for precise information.

In Conclusion

In short, May 2 will be a holiday for schools in some states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh because of summer vacations. However, it is business as usual for the rest of the states and institutions.

