Maha govt's women and child development department ranks 1st in administration reform exercise

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) The Maharashtra government’s women and child development department was ranked the first and best department in the 100-day programme launched by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The programme has been designed to set the foundation for the government’s five-year term with defined targets assigned to each department. The Women and Child Development scored 80 marks, followed by Public Works Department 77.94, Agriculture 66.54, Rural Development 63.58 and Transport and Ports (62.26).

The 100-day programme was undertaken to bring discipline to government offices in the state, speeding up the completion of citizens' work, and increasing trust between the government administration and the citizens. The evaluation of the first phase of this programme, carried out by the Quality Council of India, was announced on Thursday, the Foundation Day of the state.

The evaluation was based on ten criteria such as website functionality, office facilities, grievance redressal system, investment friendliness, ease of service for citizens and use of technology, said the government release.

CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "The 100-day programme campaign is not just about management but also about accountability, transparency and efficient administration for the public good. These excellent officers have set an example for others."

All 48 departments of the government have embarked on a 100-day policy agenda and have started planning important new policies, far-reaching decisions and people-oriented initiatives. Out of the 902 policy objectives set by all these departments in the last 100 days, 706 objectives (78 per cent) have been fully achieved, while the relevant departments will continue their work until the remaining 196 objectives are completed.

Out of the total 48 departments, 12 departments have achieved 100 per cent of their targets, while another 18 departments have achieved more than 80 per cent of their targets.

The evaluation was also carried out by divisional commissioners, district collectors, zilla parishad and chief executive officers, municipal commissioners, police commissioners and superintendent of police. Offices in districts like Chandrapur, Thane, Pune, Ulhasnagar, Mira Bhayandar, Palghar, Gondia, Nanded, Kolhapur and Akola have scored significant marks and set a good example for others.

CM Fadnavis has congratulated all the winning officers.

He said, "I heartily congratulate all the departments for the very effective performance in this transformative and all-round development campaign and wish them all the best for their future good performance. The quality campaign is a beginning. This will be a model for the future administration of Maharashtra. This campaign has been started to make the lives of the citizens easier.”

He appealed to all the officers to work towards providing better services to the citizens by transforming this campaign into a movement.

