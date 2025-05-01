Healthy Snacking Ideas for Weight Management
Snacking is a shared habit that is good and bad for us, depending on our food choices. Snacking, in moderation and emphasizing healthier choices, is a useful inclusion in an overall healthy eating pattern.
Crunchy Munchies
If you have a craving for something crunchy, try these snack suggestions:
- Fresh fruit with a spoonful of low-sodium nut butter
- Vegetables that are hummus- or tzatziki sauce-dipped, e.g., carrot and celery sticks, bell pepper slices, broccoli florets
- Roasted herb- and spice-seasoned chickpeas
- Air-popped popcorn or whole-grain crackers
- Unsalted nuts and seeds
Rejuvenating Drinks
Eliminate sugary beverages and substitute them with healthier choices:
- Plain or sparkling water that is infused with citrus or slices of cucumber
- Low-fat dairy milk or unsweetened plant-based milk
- Unsweetened coffee or tea
- 100% fruit juice or low-sodium vegetable juice
Easy, Healthy Snacks
Some of the other healthy snack choices include:
- Whole-grain bread topped with nut butter or seeds
- Low-fat cheese or plain yogurt with fruit
- Fresh fruit salad with herbs or ginger
- Dried or unsweetened canned fruits
- Frozen fruit such as bananas or grapes
Making Healthy Choices
When you choose packaged snacks, make sure to read the Nutrition Facts panel closely. Notice serving sizes, calories, added sugars, and sodium. If you pay attention to these items, you will be able to make informed decisions that are in your best interests and promote overall health and wellness.
