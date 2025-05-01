Healthy Snacking Ideas for Weight Management

Snacking is a shared habit that is good and bad for us, depending on our food choices. Snacking, in moderation and emphasizing healthier choices, is a useful inclusion in an overall healthy eating pattern.

Crunchy Munchies

If you have a craving for something crunchy, try these snack suggestions:

Fresh fruit with a spoonful of low-sodium nut butter

Vegetables that are hummus- or tzatziki sauce-dipped, e.g., carrot and celery sticks, bell pepper slices, broccoli florets

Roasted herb- and spice-seasoned chickpeas

Air-popped popcorn or whole-grain crackers

Unsalted nuts and seeds

Rejuvenating Drinks

Eliminate sugary beverages and substitute them with healthier choices:

Plain or sparkling water that is infused with citrus or slices of cucumber

Low-fat dairy milk or unsweetened plant-based milk

Unsweetened coffee or tea

100% fruit juice or low-sodium vegetable juice

Easy, Healthy Snacks

Some of the other healthy snack choices include:

Whole-grain bread topped with nut butter or seeds

Low-fat cheese or plain yogurt with fruit

Fresh fruit salad with herbs or ginger

Dried or unsweetened canned fruits

Frozen fruit such as bananas or grapes

Making Healthy Choices

When you choose packaged snacks, make sure to read the Nutrition Facts panel closely. Notice serving sizes, calories, added sugars, and sodium. If you pay attention to these items, you will be able to make informed decisions that are in your best interests and promote overall health and wellness.

