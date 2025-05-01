Sree Vishnu’s Single Trailer Trolls Manchu Family? Bunny Vasu Breaks Silence!

The trailer of Single, an upcoming Telugu romantic comedy starring Sree Vishnu, has stirred controversy within the film industry. Produced by Bunny Vasu, the film has come under fire for its bold dialogues that seemingly take jabs at fellow actors and their movies.

One dialogue in particular, which uses the word “Manchu,” is believed to have offended actor-producer Manchu Vishnu. While the film team has not directly addressed the issue, the speculation gained momentum after Bunny Vasu posted a cryptic message on X (formerly Twitter):

"I wanted to react strongly on something, at the same time, I feel, why arguments at the moment… Shanthi, Shanthi, Shanthi!"

ఒక విషయం మీద గట్టిగా రియాక్ట్ అవ్వాలని ఉంది.. అలాగే ఎందుకిప్పుడు గొడవలు అని కూడా ఉంది.. శాంతి.. శాంతి.. శాంతి..! — Bunny Vas (@TheBunnyVas) April 30, 2025

Sources suggest that industry veteran and Geetha Arts head, Allu Aravind, has stepped in to mediate. He reportedly advised the team behind Single to make necessary changes to the film to maintain harmony within the industry and avoid unnecessary friction.

As the debate continues, all eyes are now on the filmmakers—will they modify the dialogues to diffuse tension, or stick to their original script?

Single stars Sree Vishnu in the lead, with Ketika Sharma and Ivana playing the female leads. The film is set for a grand theatrical release on May 9, 2025.