Two killed, 12 injured in separate road accidents in MP

Bhopal, 1 May (IANS) Two persons were killed and 122 others injured in two separate accidents in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The first incident occurred in Sehore (40km from Bhopal), where two men died when they lost control of the bike they were riding and fell into a well along with the bike.

They have been identified as Hanif Khan, aged 35, and Siraje, aged 34, from Phoolmogra village, the police said, adding that they met an untimely end as their motorcycle crashed into the wall of a well late Wednesday night.

The pair, along with their bike, plunged into the depths of the well. It wasn't until the early hours of Thursday morning that authorities were alerted to the incident. Police retrieved their bodies and sent them to the Sehore government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Elsewhere, chaos erupted near the Nagda bypass road in Kamed village, Ujjain district, where a bus journeying from Jodhpur to Indore overturned unexpectedly.

The private bus lost control, reportedly attempting to negotiate the narrow road with a motorcyclist who appeared suddenly, and tipped over, leaving passengers trapped and injured.

The local community rushed to the scene and pulled injured passengers from the wreckage. They also transported the injured by ambulance to the nearby hospital.

City Superintendent of Police Sumit Agrawal shared details of the mishap, revealing that the accident occurred around 9:30 a.m. when the bus, carrying approximately 35 passengers, met its unfortunate fate on Ujjain's Bhairavgarh bypass.

Twelve of the passengers sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical attention. They are all out of danger, the officer said.

The police sources indicated that overloading may have contributed to the accident and assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted. Should negligence be established, appropriate legal measures will follow, they said.

Though Bhairavgarh police arrived quickly upon receiving the report, the combined efforts of villagers and passersby had already ensured the injured were rescued and sent for urgent medical care.

