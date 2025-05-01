TS SSC Supplementary Exams 2025: Dates Announced – Check Full Schedule Here

May 01, 2025, 15:11 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the Supplementary Examination schedule for SSC (Class 10) students who did not pass the 2025 board exams. This is a golden opportunity for students to clear their failed subjects and move ahead in their academic journey.

Exam Dates and Timings

  • The TS SSC Supplementary Exams 2025 will be held from June 3 to June 13, 2025, across Telangana.
  • Exam timings: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Students should carefully note their subject-wise exam dates and prepare accordingly to make the most of this second chance.

Fee Payment Deadlines

Students must clear their pending school examination fees by the following dates:

  • Last date to pay fees to school heads: May 16, 2025
  • Last date for school heads to remit fees online: May 17, 2025
  • Submission of Nominal Rolls (N.R.)
  • Schools must submit N.R. computer extracts to DEO's office by: May 20, 2025
  • DEOs must submit them to the Director of Govt. Examinations by: May 22, 2025

Recounting and Reverification Fees

Students who wish to apply for recounting or reverification of their marks can do so by paying the following:

  • Recounting fee: ₹500 per subject
  • Reverification fee: ₹1000 per subject

This is a good option for students who believe their marks could improve upon re-evaluation.

Late Fee Option

If any student misses the regular deadline, they can still apply for the supplementary exam by paying a late fee of ₹250, up to two days before their exam date in the respective subject.

This supplementary schedule offers a vital second chance for students to improve their results. Students and schools are advised to follow the timelines strictly to avoid missing this opportunity.


Read More:

Tags: 
Telangana
TS SSC Supplementary Exams 2025
TG SSC Supplementary Dates 2025
Telangana Board of Secondary Education
Advertisement
Back to Top