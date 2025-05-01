TS SSC Supplementary Exams 2025: Dates Announced – Check Full Schedule Here

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the Supplementary Examination schedule for SSC (Class 10) students who did not pass the 2025 board exams. This is a golden opportunity for students to clear their failed subjects and move ahead in their academic journey.

Exam Dates and Timings

The TS SSC Supplementary Exams 2025 will be held from June 3 to June 13, 2025, across Telangana.

Exam timings: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Students should carefully note their subject-wise exam dates and prepare accordingly to make the most of this second chance.

Fee Payment Deadlines

Students must clear their pending school examination fees by the following dates:

Last date to pay fees to school heads: May 16, 2025

Last date for school heads to remit fees online: May 17, 2025

Submission of Nominal Rolls (N.R.)

Schools must submit N.R. computer extracts to DEO's office by: May 20, 2025

DEOs must submit them to the Director of Govt. Examinations by: May 22, 2025

Recounting and Reverification Fees

Students who wish to apply for recounting or reverification of their marks can do so by paying the following:

Recounting fee: ₹500 per subject

Reverification fee: ₹1000 per subject

This is a good option for students who believe their marks could improve upon re-evaluation.

Late Fee Option

If any student misses the regular deadline, they can still apply for the supplementary exam by paying a late fee of ₹250, up to two days before their exam date in the respective subject.

This supplementary schedule offers a vital second chance for students to improve their results. Students and schools are advised to follow the timelines strictly to avoid missing this opportunity.