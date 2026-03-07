March 9, 2026 School Holiday: Are Schools Open or Closed on Monday?

Parents and students often check for school holidays to plan activities or rest days. For Monday, March 9, 2026, there are no nationwide festivals, special occasions, or events that would lead to school closures. This means that schools across most states will operate as usual.

School Status on March 9, 2026

Since March 9 falls on a Monday, it is a regular working day for schools in India. Classes will be conducted normally in most states including:

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka

Kerala

Tamil Nadu

Uttar Pradesh (UP)

Delhi

Maharashtra

West Bengal

Bihar

Punjab

Rajasthan

Students are expected to attend school as per the usual timetable.

Any State-Specific School Holidays?

Occasionally, certain districts or states may declare local holidays due to regional festivals, elections, or administrative reasons. As of the current update, there are no state-specific school holidays scheduled for March 9, 2026 in the major states mentioned above. Schools will remain open for all classes.

However, parents are advised to check with local school authorities or the respective state education department websites for any last-minute announcements regarding holidays.

Why Schools Remain Open

March is typically a busy month for schools as students prepare for examinations, including mid-term and final assessments in many states. Since there are no public or festival-related holidays on March 9, keeping schools open ensures continuity in the academic schedule.

Conclusion

To summarize, March 9, 2026, is a regular school day across India. Students in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, UP, Delhi, Maharashtra, and other states should attend classes as usual. There are no planned holidays nationwide or state-specific closures for this date, making it a normal working day in schools. Parents and students should stay updated through official school notices for any unexpected changes.