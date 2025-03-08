March 8, Schools holiday in AP and Telangana today!

In a relief, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced a holiday for schools in some districts today, March 8. The holiday has been announced for schools in Satyasai, Chittoor, Annamayya, Prakasam, and Tirupati districts for Second Saturday.

According to district education officials, students of these districts do not have to go to school today. The holiday has been announced for International Women's Day.

With the academic session about to get over soon and exams knocking at the door, it is hard to predict whether the authorities will announce a holiday on Monday. While parents would be praying for a three-day holiday, schools might not want to announce a holiday on Monday considering the forthcoming exams.

The majority of schools might be hesitant to announce a holiday on Monday, given the academic stress as well as the requirement of the students to concentrate on their lessons. Still, the parents might be praying for a long weekend, and time alone will tell whether their prayers will be answered.

Also read: March 7 Schools, colleges holiday for Second Saturday