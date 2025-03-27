March 28 Holiday or not?

With the nation preparing to celebrate different festivals and events, many states have announced holidays on March 28. Although some states have declared holidays officially, there are some that are pending.

Schools and colleges in Telangana have announced a holiday for Muslim students on the day of Eid al-Fitr. The state government has officially declared a holiday for schools and colleges.

In Uttar Pradesh, the government has announced a public holiday on March 28. All government offices, schools, and colleges will be closed for the day.

In Karnataka, a rain warning has been given for tomorrow, but there is no word officially on whether schools and colleges will be closed. Parents and students are requested to confirm with their local authorities. It is known that Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory has declared March 28 as Public Holiday i.e. holiday for schools, colleges and offices on March 28 for Alvida Jumma.

Apart from these states, several other states have also declared a holiday on March 28. These include:

Andhra Pradesh: Holiday declared for all educational institutions

Bihar: Public holiday declared for all government offices

Jharkhand: Holiday declared for all schools and colleges

In most states, the banks will also remain closed on March 28. These include:

State Bank of India

Punjab National Bank

Bank of Baroda

But all states have not announced holidays on March 28. The following states shall experience a regular working day:

Maharashtra

Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh

Rajasthan

It is important to mention here that holiday announcements may differ depending on the state and local government. We suggest contacting your local authorities or schools for the recent announcements about holidays.

