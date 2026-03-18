March 19, Ugadi 2026 School Holiday: State-Wise List of School Closures in India

Several states across India will observe school holidays on March 19, 2026, on account of regional New Year celebrations like Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Cheiraoba.

Schools in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra are expected to remain closed as these festivals mark the traditional New Year and are widely celebrated with cultural and religious significance. Many schools in Tamil Nadu may also declare a holiday or optional leave depending on institutional policies.

In Manipur, schools will remain shut for Cheiraoba, while some regions of Goa and Jammu and Kashmir may also observe closures due to local observances and the beginning of Navratri.

However, not all states in India will have a school holiday on March 19. Schools are likely to remain open in states where these festivals are not widely observed. These include Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha, unless any local authority declares a separate holiday for administrative or regional reasons.

It is important to note that school holidays in India can vary based on state education boards, local government notifications, and individual school management decisions. Parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools for confirmation.

Also read: Ugadi 2026 Wishes, Quotes, Messages & Greetings: Best Telugu New Year Ideas