Ustaad Poor Buzz Worrying Makers?

Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh is all set to hit screens in a few hours. Surprisingly, the film is carrying poor buzz—quite low compared to any of Pawan Kalyan's recent films. Pawan's last film OG, though a disappointing outcome, had better advance bookings and thus got a better opening.

This low buzz is worrying Ustaad Bhagat Singh's stakeholders — distributors, producers, and even Pawan's fans.

The makers tried their best to lift the film by hurriedly convening a press meet today, just hours before the film's release. Evidently, the film's makers are in a tense mood ahead of its release.

Ustaad is clashing with the most anticipated Dhurandhar 2. While Dhurandhar was a blockbuster, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to hit the 100 Crore nett mark on its opening day, including its premieres.

Amidst this, Ustaad, with low buzz, is expected to have a tough time. Trade and box office analysts are indicating that Ustaad can only survive this low-buzz storm and the Dhurandhar storm with unanimous positive talk.

Let's wait and watch what is in store for Ustaad.