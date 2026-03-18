Ustaad Day 1: Janasena Leaders Offer Free Tickets to Fill Theatres for Pawan

Film actor-turned AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh is hitting theatres tomorrow, March 19. With the film evidently carrying low buzz and advance ticket sales on ticket platforms being poor, Janasena leaders in AP are caught off guard.

Janasena leaders, under severe pressure from Pawan's fans, have decided to come to the rescue of their leader. To garner footfalls on the opening day and to get decent numbers at the box office, several Janasena leaders are reportedly blocking theatres in advance and distributing those tickets in their circle for free.

The tickets are also being shared with TDP leaders and cadres. With no craze for Ustaad, the ticket platforms are seeing a lukewarm response for tickets.

Notably, Pawan's previous films (although with disappointing results) had better openings than Ustaad. Pawan's OG got a better opening, and promotions were made in full swing. Quite contrary, Ustaad's pre-release promotions lacked confidence and intensity. Pawan, who promoted OG and Hari Hara Veera Mallu, is relatively less available for Ustaad.

Even Ustaad's songs were not as popular as his previous films. With the film's music not turning out to be a success, the film's buzz is also on a downward spiral.

With vibes for Ustaad indicating negativity, Pawan's fans and stakeholders of the film are anxious. On the other hand, the Dhurandhar 2 storm is giving jitters. It's certainly a tough period for Janasainiks and Pawan's fans.