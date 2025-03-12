March 13 Holiday or not?

Since Holi is near, numerous states in India have announced a holiday for schools, colleges, and offices. While a few states have announced a holiday on March 13 for Holika Dahan, others will be celebrating the holiday on March 14, which is the day of Holi.

States with a Holiday on March 13

Uttar Pradesh: Offices, colleges, and schools will be closed tomorrow in Uttar Pradesh since the government of the state has announced a holiday for Holika Dahan. The holiday is a part of pre-Holi celebrations that enable citizens to prepare for the festival.

States with a Holiday on March 14

South Indian states: There is no holiday tomorrow in South Indian states, but they will have a holiday on March 14, Friday, to mark Holi. This is the day when Holi is celebrated with people coming together to play with colors, give gifts, and indulge in traditional food.

Special Mention: Ladakh and Kargil

Ladakh and Kargil: Schools in Ladakh and Kargil will be closed until March 15, including the holiday on March 13. The prolonged holiday season gives students and teachers time to enjoy the Holi festival and festive mood.

Bank Holidays

Bank Holidays in Different States: Banks in some states will be closed tomorrow, such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Kerala, Dehradun, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ranchi, and Thiruvananthapuram. These are according to the state government holidays announced for Holika Dahan or celebration of Holi.

