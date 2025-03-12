Aim to equip young talents with skills for dynamic financial landscape: NSE CEO

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) We aim to nurture a knowledgeable ecosystem for corporates and investors and equip young talents with the skills needed in today’s dynamic financial landscape, National Stock Exchange (NSE) MD and CEO, Ashishkumar Chauhan, has said.

He stressed upon initiatives like the investor awareness, guidance on fund raising via the NSE Emerge platform and Student Skilling Programme.

From April 2024 to February 2025, 13,203 Investor Awareness Programmes were conducted by the NSE across 35 states and Union Territories in 14 languages, reaching 7.24 lakh participants.

More than 4,500 students have been trained under the Student Skilling Programme across various states.

Also, 605 companies from various sectors are listed on NSE Emerge platform and have collectively raised over Rs 16,587 crore. The total market capitalisation of these companies is approximately Rs 1,85,000 crore.

Meanwhile, the NSE and the Varanasi district administration have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance financial literacy and investor awareness among MSMEs for fund-raising via IPO mechanism using NSE SME Platform – NSE EMERGE and to implement Student Skilling Programme.

As part of the MoU, the NSE, with the support of the Varanasi district administration, shall conduct awareness drives through seminars, camps, knowledge sessions, road shows, and workshops to spread financial literacy and investor awareness.

The partnership will also aim to guide MSMEs for fund raising on the NSE Emerge platform and handhold companies in the listing process.

"Financial literacy and investor awareness are essential pillars for economic empowerment. This collaboration between the National Stock Exchange and the Varanasi District Administration is a significant step toward creating new opportunities for MSMEs through capital markets and equipping our youth with industry-relevant skills," Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel said.

"By combining the NSE’s expertise with our local development initiatives, we look forward to implementing these programmes and witnessing their positive impact on our district’s development journey," Varanasi's Chief Development Officer, Himanshu Nagpal, said.

