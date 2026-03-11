March 12 School Holiday in India: Are Schools Closed Tomorrow?

Students and parents across India often check whether schools will remain closed on specific dates due to festivals, government announcements, or special occasions. However, March 12 will be a regular working day for schools in most parts of the country as there are no major festivals or official reasons for a holiday.

Educational institutions in states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra are expected to function normally on March 12. Schools in northern regions including New Delhi and states such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal will also remain open.

School holidays in India are generally declared by state education departments based on regional festivals, weather conditions, elections, or other special circumstances. Since none of these factors apply on March 12, there has been no official announcement regarding school closures in most states.

Parents and students are therefore advised to follow their usual school schedules. Classes, examinations, and other academic activities will continue as planned in government, private and aided schools.

Although holidays may occasionally differ in some districts due to local events or administrative decisions, there are no confirmed school holidays announced for March 12 in the majority of Indian states.

Students should stay updated through official school notifications or education department announcements in case of any last-minute changes.