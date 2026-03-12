Hyderabad Weather Alert: IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorms and Hailstorms for 8 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert indicating that several parts of Telangana may experience a prolonged spell of unstable weather conditions over the coming days. The forecast suggests that rain, thunderstorms and even hailstorms could affect the region, bringing relief from the recent heat.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s meteorological centre in Hyderabad, hazy conditions are likely to continue during early morning and night hours for the next few days. The department has also warned residents about possible thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in parts of the state.

Weather observers predict that between mid-March and the third week of the month, several districts of Telangana may witness scattered rainfall and thunderstorms. Some areas could also experience hailstorms, especially during intense storm activity.

Officials have advised people to stay alert during the forecast period, particularly farmers and those travelling long distances, as strong winds and sudden downpours may disrupt normal activities. Authorities may also issue local alerts if severe weather conditions develop.

The expected rain spell could bring temporary relief from rising temperatures that have affected many parts of the state in recent days. However, meteorologists say weather conditions could remain unpredictable, with storms developing rapidly in some districts.

Residents have been advised to keep track of weather updates and plan outdoor activities carefully as the storm system develops across the region over the next week.